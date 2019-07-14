As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Stake; Allstate (ALL) Holder Chartist Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.24M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc analyzed 9 shares as the company's stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37M, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 955,802 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares to 15,094 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.