As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Its Position; Litespeed Management Has Decreased Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 151,327 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 21,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,209 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 164,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 3.06 million shares traded or 80.53% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17,158 shares to 72,686 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 193,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Axovant Gene Therapies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Trade CarMax – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Street Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7.22M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,033 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested 0.18% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 1,795 are owned by Captrust Fin Advisors. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,763 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 141,831 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,555 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Lp reported 6,948 shares. Old National Bancshares In invested in 115,838 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 256,564 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps grows team focused on diversity initiatives with hire of former Kroger leader – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South Sudan 2019/20 spending to more than double – finmin – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jamie Oliver’s Gatwick Airport restaurants saved, protecting 250 jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.07% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 8,068 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 67,274 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 74,270 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 30,916 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 137,815 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 55,592 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group holds 0% or 4,171 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 138,000 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.39% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest reported 0.01% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 56 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Another trade for 25,356 shares valued at $473,805 was bought by Scripps Eaton M. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of stock. The insider SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,005.