As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Upped by $1.76 Million Its Holding; Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Its Stake in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) as Valuation Rose

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 382.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 25,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,957 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 6,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,680 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 6,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 15,810 shares. First Mercantile Company accumulated 10,965 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 112,194 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,307 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 1,514 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Amer Century stated it has 1.81M shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.02M shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited holds 90,577 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 24,294 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $6.33 million activity. Another trade for 43,440 shares valued at $3.25M was made by Gooley Thomas on Monday, February 4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 15,238 shares to 15,480 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,521 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).