As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Howland Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Lagoda Investment Management LP Raised Its Digimarc New (DMRC) Position by $1.58 Million; Valuation Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 59,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 347,509 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 288,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 1.39 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 55,398 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,442 shares to 43,236 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 154,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,311 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Hl Finance Ltd has invested 1.2% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bartlett And Lc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.59% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 5,176 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Citigroup owns 94,222 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 64,193 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 14,530 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 238,575 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 1,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 497 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Lp. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wetherby Asset reported 0.03% stake. 79,876 are held by Stifel Financial. Northern Trust owns 1.95 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 746,303 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 9,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 14,655 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Company has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Legal & General Group Public holds 1,807 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 12,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Salem Counselors accumulated 300 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 359,021 shares. State Street Corporation owns 192,893 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC).

