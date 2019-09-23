As Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Value Rose, Sol Capital Management Co Decreased Its Holding by $332,200; Redwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 4.19M shares traded or 146.67% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 0.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 11/05/2018 – Report on Business: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial; 19/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Varo bets on European refining despite peak oil demand fears; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE IS SEEING STRONG DEMAND IN CLO BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – ON BASIS OF YEAR-END BALANCE SHEET, AKZONOBEL EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 8.9 BLN; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-CHAMP sells Accolade Wines to Carlyle for A$1 bln – AFR; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle-backed Metropolis Healthcare mulls $230 mln IPO – Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s heirless companies find a new successor: Carlyle, Citic and global equity; 11/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Is Said to Snag Carlyle for $10 Billion Funding; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro CLO 2016-1 Refinancing Notes Final Ratings; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO ORTHO-CLINICAL’S PROPOSED BANK CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 550,959 are owned by Legal And General Public Ltd Co. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 166,596 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 14,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc stated it has 340 shares. Ashford Mngmt owns 26,000 shares. 2,244 are held by Cordasco Fincl Networks. 500 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. Bell Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 2.29M shares. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.07% stake. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 14,500 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 71,900 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 3,000 shares.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $353.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).