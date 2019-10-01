As Carlyle Group (CG) Market Valuation Rose, Sol Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 587.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 129,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 151,907 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, up from 22,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 3.11M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co analyzed 15,100 shares as the company's stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 1.35M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 39,539 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 39,025 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt owns 19,790 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 321,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0.04% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 139,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.29 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 26,000 shares. Citigroup reported 136,848 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 2,302 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Stifel invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 400 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 42,500 shares.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares to 48,747 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.27M for 16.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Carlyle considers U.S. listing of Addison Lee Minicabs – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Partners Llc reported 0.62% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 10,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Macquarie Group reported 226,193 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,650 were reported by Focused Wealth. 2.99M are held by Parametric Assocs Lc. Tcw Group has invested 0.59% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Us State Bank De stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meyer Handelman Company has 338,126 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 8,683 shares in its portfolio. 497,730 were reported by Mackenzie Corp. Moreover, Lpl Financial Llc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 162,905 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Liability owns 535,152 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,244 shares to 17,566 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).