As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Position; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position Has Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 215,260 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 353,354 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares to 3,068 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 790 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,250 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.95% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 6,885 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 625,117 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 52,909 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management accumulated 13,121 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 309 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 28,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 8,195 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Midas has 1% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 9,540 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 8,832 shares. Motco holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.36M for 15.18 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech stated it has 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Canandaigua Financial Bank And invested in 0.08% or 3,447 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 14,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 1,838 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Private Trust Na owns 4,782 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,588 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 25,517 shares. First Manhattan owns 530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 13,200 shares.

