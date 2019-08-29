As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.66 Million; Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Position Has Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors Llc

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,249 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 57,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 5.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 13,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 93,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 107,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 228,767 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,015 shares to 58,077 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,142 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 144,327 shares to 305,805 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,861 shares, and has risen its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.31 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

