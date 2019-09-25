As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Its Carnival New (CCL) Position by $387,504; Share Value Declined

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 350,656 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 3.54 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.71 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal by 4,592 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.60 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.