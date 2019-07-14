As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Park National Holding in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) Increased by $2.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Park National Corp increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 22,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,350 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 239,441 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12,850 shares to 21,778 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 8,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 4 shares worth $451.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.16 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 30,255 shares valued at $3.63M was made by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,746 shares to 61,385 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

