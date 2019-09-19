As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $83.22 Million; Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $2.24 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 594,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.56 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 313,154 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 27,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 67,619 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 40,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 3.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7,343 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $223.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 160,569 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,201 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Sit Assoc reported 14,600 shares. 16,347 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited holds 8,344 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Communications reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 1.88 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 3,322 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.64 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Invest Corporation has 0.45% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Huntington Bancshares reported 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 58,009 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 70,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group reported 5,564 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability holds 95,563 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arrow Corporation has 0.53% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,158 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 91,441 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr accumulated 177,287 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 115,360 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Boltwood reported 11,325 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Howard Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,650 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Retail Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,542 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 137,301 shares to 83,219 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,186 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).