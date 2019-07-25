As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Veritable LP Trimmed by $373,930 Its Holding; Daruma Capital Management Decreased Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Holding by $10.73 Million

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 346,539 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 282,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,242 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 459,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 416,950 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.83% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 7,647 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 70,509 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 192,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Co invested 0.03% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 1,792 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 57,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt LP holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 706,379 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 288,176 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 197,885 shares. California-based Partner Investment LP has invested 0.14% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Baillie Gifford And Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 990,908 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 14,800 shares. 182,580 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and American Dental Association Establish New Reimbursement for EXPAREL – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pacira Expands EXPAREL Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacira completes MyoScience takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2018.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares to 747,221 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Analysts await Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PCRX’s profit will be $5.37M for 81.06 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 225.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 30,255 shares worth $3.63M.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle: Double Bottom Reversal In Play? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 1,830 shares. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Broadview Ltd holds 57,825 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset invested in 0.02% or 11,003 shares. Fiduciary Company reported 3,830 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt accumulated 595,497 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,446 shares. Saturna Cap reported 1.19% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 13,125 are owned by Colonial Tru Advsrs. Captrust Advsrs holds 1,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,835 were reported by Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability. City Holdings holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,116 shares to 45,264 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 885,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).