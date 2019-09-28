As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose, Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Addenda Capital Has Lowered Stake by $635,840

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 15,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 13,450 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 29,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 283,500 shares. Schmidt P J owns 10,504 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 6,001 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 0.84% or 131,377 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Inc invested in 45,040 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt invested in 1.19% or 39,396 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company owns 287,998 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Cambrian Ltd Partnership invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc Asset Inc reported 139,529 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 109,974 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 13,277 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 103,103 shares. Key Grp Holding (Cayman) Ltd has invested 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 328,305 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 116,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.