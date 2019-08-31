As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Holding by $2.76 Million

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 251,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The hedge fund held 405,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, down from 657,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 431,610 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 296,480 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested in 15,030 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Lc holds 0.14% or 80,694 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legg Mason owns 2,997 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 70,330 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Kennedy Capital Management reported 709,911 shares stake. Northern Corporation reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 11,100 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Dubuque Financial Bank Trust reported 183,550 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd stated it has 104,292 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 6,372 shares to 10,551 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award Honoring Company’s Secure Digital Transformation – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “City Office Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tufin Hires Larry Alston As GM of Cloud and Michal Lewy-Harush As CIO in Latest Round of New Hires – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $129.01 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Carlisle Companies Announces 25% Dividend Increase, its 43rd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – Arizona Daily Star” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 5.24% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,092 shares. Sterling Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 546,259 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Ajo LP holds 78,490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 4,107 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 219,332 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 31,021 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 10,091 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.15% or 109,533 shares. Citigroup accumulated 22,506 shares.