As Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Share Price Rose, Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Upped Its Position; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Stock Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Upped Holding by $18.23 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 116,231 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 446,792 shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21,481 shares to 71,302 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.