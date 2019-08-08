As Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Market Valuation Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Upped Its Holding by $2.50 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.31 Million; Share Value Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $266.82. About 893,411 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 146,982 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.78M for 290.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28 million shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 3,722 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 930 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.52% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Investments has 0.43% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,579 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16 shares. Davenport & Communication Lc accumulated 1,594 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 214 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 6,700 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 16,152 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 1,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership has invested 5.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 42,728 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7,200 shares to 3,821 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,830 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Another trade for 20,850 shares valued at $2.50 million was made by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock or 3,610 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 30,459 shares. Reinhart Prns Inc owns 97,034 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 61,264 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 17,510 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 1.79 million shares. Boston Prns invested in 42,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited owns 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 15,697 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 13,950 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.18% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,446 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 4,042 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 9,922 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 35,177 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).