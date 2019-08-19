As Carlisle Co (CSL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Cut Position; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 5,095 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 128,875 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,862 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 16,277 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 41,129 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 481,057 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 82,500 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.07% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 12,944 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 4,107 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 71,830 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc owns 50 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.28 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.62 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,967 shares. Moreover, Rockland Company has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 16,082 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 55,445 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 6,279 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 758 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,121 shares. Destination Wealth holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,539 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Lc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 42,473 shares. Atlanta Management L L C has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.65% or 88,319 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.69% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Exane Derivatives holds 1,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio.