As Carlisle Co (CSL) Shares Rose, Excalibur Management Trimmed by $854,366 Its Stake; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised Its Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 442,300 shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,011 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 16 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 11,400 shares. Old Bancorp In accumulated 9,730 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 51,800 shares. 12,500 were reported by Sivik Global Health Ltd. Swiss Savings Bank holds 296,100 shares. 19,933 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. 33,049 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. 11,045 are owned by Stifel Fin Corporation. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,118 shares. First Mercantile owns 5,515 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 99,596 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 17,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 58,022 are held by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares to 88 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.78 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

