As Carlisle Co (CSL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Excalibur Management Cut Position by $854,366; Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 360,272 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 90.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 4.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 5.00M shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 582,200 shares to 665,100 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 119,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock or 3,610 shares. Shares for $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 74,368 shares. Heartland stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brandywine Investment Management Lc holds 54,442 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. 93,403 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 73,137 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James Assoc holds 11,000 shares. Broadview holds 1.93% or 57,825 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 159,214 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

