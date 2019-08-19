As Carlisle Co (CSL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Cut Its Stake by $854,366; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 862,051 shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,504 shares to 94,832 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 62,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,340 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.43% or 10.33M shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 13,830 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 24,197 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt holds 4,430 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Pension holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.81 million shares. Botty Ltd Company owns 5,815 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gam Holding Ag holds 59,329 shares. American Interest Group Incorporated holds 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4.01 million shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 2,890 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested in 34,757 shares. Grimes And invested in 28,654 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors Lc stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 404,255 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Tompkins owns 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 150 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc owns 48,536 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 801,061 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 62,653 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,209 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 108,600 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 7,227 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.03% or 8,375 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 95,099 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% or 2,281 shares.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.