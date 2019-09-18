As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Valuation Declined, Grs Advisors Has Lifted by $2.83 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased by $7.98 Million Its Position

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 338,483 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 15.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 89,170 shares to 254,692 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has 6.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Capital Mngmt owns 116,116 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.42 million shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Nexus Invest reported 270,368 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz Invest Mgmt accumulated 17,500 shares. Evercore Wealth holds 1.01M shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd reported 52,853 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation owns 130,091 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Security Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 86,224 shares. 570,000 are held by Clal Insurance. Opus Inv Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Invest accumulated 79,687 shares. Reinhart owns 1,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 22,224 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

