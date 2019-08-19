As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Value Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $533,646; Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Holding in Apple Com (AAPL)

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 65,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 66,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 109,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 86,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 894,569 shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares to 282,349 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Savings Bank And invested in 2.02% or 47,489 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,543 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Peconic Partners Ltd has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Illinois-based Country Trust Bank has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Limited Liability Com holds 11,419 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Co reported 263,788 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Fincl Advantage holds 979 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 2.82% or 3.44 million shares. Ruggie Cap Gru reported 25 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors stated it has 3,426 shares. Stillwater Cap Lc has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Finance Strategies invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,581 are held by Grace And White Ny.

