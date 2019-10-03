As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Price Declined, Grs Advisors Has Boosted Position by $2.83 Million; Hni (HNI) Market Value Declined While Apg Asset Management Nv Has Upped Position

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 400,339 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 11,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 99,200 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 159,042 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" on August 06, 2019. Fool.com published "HNI Corp (HNI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool" on April 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published: "HNI Corporation Had A Solid Quarter But Still Doesn't Deserve Its Premium – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2018.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 26,317 shares to 201,874 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 31,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,300 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 150,900 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 77,944 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 45,685 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 6,356 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 2,535 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co owns 15,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,079 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,500 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Illinois-based fund reported 6.67M shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 161,046 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 209,038 shares. 29,500 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 116,063 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 912 shares.