As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shares Declined, Opus Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $983,963; Lee Danner & Bass Cut Its Republic Services (RSG) Stake by $390,870

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) by 83.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 42,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 8,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208,000, down from 51,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.60M shares traded or 82.84% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 91,980 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, down from 96,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 81.49% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,069 shares to 24,951 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 4,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.44M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

