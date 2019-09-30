As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Market Value Declined, Grs Advisors Increased Its Holding by $2.83 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 168,800 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 476,048 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 442,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 17.09 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Bolsters WLC Master Lease with Illinois Campus – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT: Long-Term Outlook Favorable But Currently Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Grows in Colorado Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 43,844 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 713,372 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 32.82 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 57,257 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Walleye Trading Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smithfield Tru owns 156,016 shares. 112.16M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Advsr Ok accumulated 22,708 shares. Mai Capital stated it has 56,684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bangor National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Group Limited Company has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).