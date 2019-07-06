As Career Education (CECO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Its Position by $124.74 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27M, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 904,665 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 229,493 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Manulife Financial Corporation announces results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 15 – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why This Company Could Pose a Threat to Big Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cemtrex (CETX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.8% in Session – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 School Stocks Are Worth Considering – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Energy Recovery (ERII) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 84,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 3.23M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,818 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 805 shares. 778,916 are held by Lonestar Cap Management Ltd Com. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 393,033 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 27,983 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 92,062 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 79 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 241,535 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 13,346 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $281,380 activity.