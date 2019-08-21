As Career Education (CECO) Stock Rose, Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Upped Its Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 116,968 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 27,917 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 9,860 shares. Paloma Com holds 0.01% or 22,446 shares. Kenmare Cap Limited Liability owns 58,114 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 12,435 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 213,112 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 11,876 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 194,691 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 835,537 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited owns 196,887 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 864,400 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 59,000 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 107,634 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,155 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,419 shares to 57,661 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 88,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,026 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

