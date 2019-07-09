As Career Education (CECO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $697,328; Eaton Vance (EV) Holder Jlb & Associates Has Raised Its Position by $1.04 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 562,659 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 128,072 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cemtrex (CETX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.8% in Session – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Career Education Corporation (CECO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$18.42, Is Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for May 17, 2019 : QCOM, VIPS, QQQ, VEON, PFE, WFC, ATI, INTC, WMT, CECO, TEF, IQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.34M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China EV market looks to recharge – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aphria: Attractive Valuation After A Turbulent Period – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “Salesforce/Tableau: cloud cuckoo consolidation – Financial Times” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares to 49,081 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).