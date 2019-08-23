As Career Education (CECO) Market Value Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Upped Position by $6.35 Million; P2 Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) by $780,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 458,813 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 233,496 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $102.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Additional Investments in Product Diversification – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Cheapest Zacks Rank #1 Stocks Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. FICHTHORN JOHN also bought $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Catalyst Limited Liability Company reported 23,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Common Retirement Fund has 14,800 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Street owns 260,710 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 21,000 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Research (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 6,268 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 102,642 shares or 0% of the stock. 376,124 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 0.15% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 25,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp owns 59,180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Packaging Corp’s (PKG) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECO or LOPE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 276 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 33,717 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 11,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 127,200 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 153,660 shares. Valley Advisers holds 19,520 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 64,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Campbell And Adviser invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Bogle Investment Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,920 shares. 191 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Llc. Prudential Inc owns 258,127 shares. 22,446 were reported by Paloma Prns Company. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity stated it has 68,294 shares.