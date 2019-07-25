As Career Education (CECO) Market Value Rose, Kenmare Capital Partners Trimmed by $697,328 Its Position; River Road Asset Management Upped Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Market Valuation Declined

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 281,210 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 9,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 120,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 2.09 million shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Sei Investments holds 15,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). 20,838 were reported by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 1.13M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20,526 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,375 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 258,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland-based Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd has invested 0.2% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Invesco Limited reported 341,158 shares stake. 14,151 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Kenmare Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.2% or 58,114 shares. 10,687 were accumulated by United Automobile Association.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

