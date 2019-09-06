As Career Education (CECO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $697,328; Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $729,399; Shares Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.04M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 397,574 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO)

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CECO’s profit will be $17.52 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 9,300 shares to 148,600 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,200 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.