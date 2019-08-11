As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Decreased Holding by $4.07 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Rwwm Has Trimmed Stake

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 849,657 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AlloSure Heart Clinical Validation Published in Leading Transplant Journal – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx applauds HHS Report on Cost Savings of Lifetime Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CAREDX INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 Investing In CareDx, Inc. To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CDNA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cedars Sinai Uses AlloSure in Tocilizumab Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 2,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 49,801 shares. 131,900 were reported by Perkins Cap Mgmt. 45,132 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 356,475 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 271,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company owns 6,850 shares. Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,372 shares. 154,132 are held by Pier Capital Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 12,758 shares. Frontier Capital Limited Company reported 65,496 shares stake. Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Eam Invsts Ltd has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 7,368 are owned by M&T Commercial Bank.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Arizona company named a top employer for women – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.