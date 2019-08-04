As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Lowered by $2.74 Million Its Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Upped Stake by $1.82 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 88,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 120,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 208,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97 million shares traded or 115.31% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 446,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,779 shares. Moreover, American International Gru has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 30,659 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Invesco Ltd holds 411,079 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 236 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 4,377 shares. Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 240,120 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability owns 12,379 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 75,034 shares. Sei accumulated 39,633 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,850 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).