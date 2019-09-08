As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Holder Gagnon Advisors Cut Position by $4.07 Million; Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lifted Stake by $38.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 1.53 million shares traded or 170.98% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Verint Systems Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28,920 shares to 133,799 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 422,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 493,205 shares. Dupont Cap Corp owns 14,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 38,195 shares. Axa accumulated 284,277 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 31,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 118,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Lc reported 0% stake. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 21,465 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.29% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 34,580 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 764,194 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 75,233 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 970,334 shares stake. Lapides Asset Llc has invested 4.72% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 1,779 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 697,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18,707 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 65,496 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,295 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 107,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 108,800 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Lc reported 13,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree LP invested in 0% or 244 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.05% or 360,492 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 586,916 shares. Gagnon Advisors owns 365,355 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.14% or 240,120 shares. 6,552 are held by Citigroup Incorporated.