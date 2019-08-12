As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased by $4.07 Million Its Stake; As Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Market Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Upped Position by $4.42 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84 million shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 221,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.53M, up from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 585,392 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs holds 0.04% or 14,000 shares. D E Shaw owns 153,179 shares. Bamco New York has 0.05% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 360,492 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 47,325 shares. Amer Century Incorporated stated it has 87,512 shares. Brown Advisory has 19,165 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 39,633 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 16,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 22,772 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 6,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 45,132 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc invested in 2,000 shares. 365,355 are held by Gagnon Advsrs Ltd. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 2.30 million shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Voya Investment Ltd holds 43,985 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 351,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 205,218 shares in its portfolio. 11,110 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 19,792 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Invesco Limited reported 303,481 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 35,252 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 674,192 shares. 421,024 are owned by State Bank Of America De. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 74,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 78,118 shares to 363,881 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Trust In by 40,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,273 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc..