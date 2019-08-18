As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Gagnon Advisors Cut Holding by $4.07 Million; As Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Raised Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) by 114.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 46,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 40,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 2.79M shares traded or 108.80% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Declares Full-Year Dividend of 15.4p; 24/05/2018 – Thomas Seal: Exclusive: BT reviewing options for Openreach network, valued at up to $33 billion, after buyer hopefuls come; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Short-term Issuer Rating To Bt; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A FURTHER £2.0BN CONTRIBUTION, DUE TO BE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF ISSUANCE OF BONDS, WHICH WILL BE HELD BY BTPS; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Reached Pact With The Communication Workers Union; 18/04/2018 – BT Group PLC Forms BT Enterprise Unit

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 653,298 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 15,373 shares to 32,240 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 104,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,242 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 190,751 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc reported 1,000 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 90,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested in 0% or 22,364 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Prelude Management Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 18,707 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 16,036 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 65,244 shares. Awm Investment Inc reported 286,002 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,592 shares. Citadel Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 67,633 shares.

