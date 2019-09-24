As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut by $5.96 Million Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 170,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 555,483 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 725,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 165,640 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 165,640 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,877 were reported by Atria Invs Lc. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 3,844 were reported by Meeder Asset. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Limited Liability Com De invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 148,627 shares. 236 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc holds 7.87% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 1.01 million shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 83,112 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 7,283 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Northern Trust Corporation owns 459,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Com holds 0.46% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 52,504 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Patient Enrolled in Landmark CareDx OKRA Registry – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 23,408 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 7,283 shares. Prtn Limited Liability reported 80,800 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 434,073 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 3.15M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 316 were reported by Federated Pa. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has invested 0.08% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 28,758 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability has 7.87% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.01M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,031 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 151,411 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $102.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 27,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.