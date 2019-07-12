As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $29.95 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased Its Holding

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 937,313 shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Girard holds 63,107 shares. Independent reported 29,423 shares. John G Ullman Assocs owns 104,175 shares. 8,823 were reported by Adams Asset Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 38,771 shares or 0.43% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 3,418 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 152,612 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,354 shares. 304,209 are owned by Matrix Asset. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 10,190 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,045 shares to 5,950 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,357 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.14% or 240,120 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation owns 446,942 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Victory Management holds 0% or 1,010 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc owns 6,850 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Redwood Invests Lc reported 356,475 shares. Hood River Management Ltd holds 0.69% or 435,886 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 143,466 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Invest has 1.77% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 4,377 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.