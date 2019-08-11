As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Position; Ally Financial Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Raised as Valuation Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 317,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.95M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84 million shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated reported 1,196 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strategic owns 11,459 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 12,803 are held by Argent. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc owns 0.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 74,167 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,150 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,351 shares stake. Madison Holdg Inc owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,919 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 6,351 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs invested in 1,460 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 101,321 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% or 17,639 shares in its portfolio. Becker Incorporated invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 82,582 were reported by Utah Retirement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 66,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,325 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 21,294 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 421 shares. 827,600 are held by Orbimed Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 47,325 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 12,379 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Blackrock has 2.46M shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.74% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,935 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.22% or 90,500 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited reported 45,144 shares stake. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 196,005 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture.