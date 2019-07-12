As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $29.95 Million; Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Upped Its Stake

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 322,167 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 392,152 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 59,900 shares. Hbk LP invested in 0.01% or 12,621 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.91% stake. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 22,364 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 35,430 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 405,718 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,772 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 67,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 219,052 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 46,344 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 44,664 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).