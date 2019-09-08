As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.15 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Stake In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Has Upped

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 52,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 350,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, up from 297,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 22,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 376,884 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 586,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,105 are held by Secor Capital Advisors L P. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 219,052 were reported by Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 59,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Awm Investment has invested 1.77% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 446,942 shares. 49,801 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 12,758 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 75,034 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 154,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.98 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 136,670 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 443,800 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 0.24% or 3,373 shares. Ally Finance has 70,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 252,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt Co stated it has 43,196 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Lc invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Whitnell & Co has 2,400 shares. Northern Trust reported 16.84M shares. Cincinnati Fin stated it has 938,419 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 306,763 shares.

