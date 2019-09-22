As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Gagnon Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Park Avenue Securities Raised Its Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Holding by $363,374 as Valuation Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 30,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 26,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 842,357 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 3,092 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 8,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,391 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,836 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.15% or 206,214 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 22,491 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 209.51 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Strategic Fincl Service invested in 90,401 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Management has 0.78% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 27,750 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 7.77 million shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 52,487 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 15,344 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 5,834 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 197,241 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 6,934 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 0.08% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 16,036 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.94% or 174,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 119,591 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 61,160 are owned by Granite Point Cap L P. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 148,627 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 22,855 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 236 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 50,911 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0.44% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bamco holds 0.07% or 509,765 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 434,073 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

