As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Position; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holder Palisade Capital Management Cut Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc analyzed 44,448 shares as the company's stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,914 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 156,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 183,408 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 11,700 shares as the company's stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.27% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 5.79M shares traded or 650.30% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip and steel stocks, Oasmia – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Momentum Players Should Ready Themselves Before The Upcoming CareDx Results – Seeking Alpha" published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "AlloSure Heart Clinical Validation Published in Leading Transplant Journal – GlobeNewswire" on March 11, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp invested 0.07% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 4,377 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,511 shares. 53,751 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Dorsey Wright And Associates stated it has 1,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Management Lc reported 196,005 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.46 million shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability accumulated 2.22M shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.05% or 360,492 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 49,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Aqr Ltd reported 376,884 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 30,650 shares to 638,731 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 73,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 EPS, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.