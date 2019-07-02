As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Holding; Crossvault Capital Management Increases Position in Boeing Company (BA)

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $354.25. About 3.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 678,374 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 34,863 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,359 shares. Brown Advisory reported 43,740 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stralem & holds 16,405 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.17% or 9,308 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,111 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 41,626 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Com has 504 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 6,266 shares stake. 39,360 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,259 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,843 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 48,052 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc New York holds 360,492 shares. Brown Advisory holds 19,165 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 87,512 shares. Awm Inv Communications reported 1.77% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 143,466 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 45,144 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 267,200 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 75,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 480,371 shares. 1.84M are held by State Street. Invesco stated it has 411,079 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.06% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 0.43% or 219,052 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.