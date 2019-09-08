As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Price Rose, Gagnon Advisors Cut Its Holding by $4.07 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Five9 (FIVN) as Share Price Declined

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 66,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 743,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $93.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

