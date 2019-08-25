As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Holding; Portolan Capital Management Increases Holding in Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 824,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 7.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.73% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5015. About 974,609 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management, New York-based fund reported 385,788 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 200 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 337 shares. Walthausen & Llc stated it has 905,510 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 343,182 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 111,891 shares. 22,448 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7.63 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 525,027 shares. 210,259 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio.

