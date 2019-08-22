As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $4.07 Million; Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 189,878 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 430,375 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,822 shares to 132,582 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,414 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).