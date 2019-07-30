As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Rose While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased by $4.83 Million Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 178,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,651 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 317,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 2.82 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 730,880 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 12,575 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 90,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Ltd holds 0.04% or 119,565 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 61,639 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 240,120 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 827,600 were accumulated by Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Pnc Services Gp Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Driehaus Cap Lc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameriprise Financial has 360,692 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc owns 16,036 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 4.37M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5,968 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

