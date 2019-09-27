As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Upped by $1.65 Million Its Position; Passport Capital Cut Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 256,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, up from 209,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 302,258 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 762,272 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.