As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.54 Million; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Franklin Resources Has Raised Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 129,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 306,242 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02 million, down from 435,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 867,069 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 10,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 63,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 52,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 13,064 shares to 363,432 shares, valued at $66.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AlloSure for Heart Transplant Patients Receives CMS Draft Coverage – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR) by 862,210 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $17.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 40,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,325 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

